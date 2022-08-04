Independence Day 2022: 10 interesting facts about Ashoka Chakra in Indian flag

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:51 PM IST
India is set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15 this year and the preparations for ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ are going on with great zest and vigour. One of the most significant elements that represents the country is the Indian National flag. The Ashoka Chakra in the Indian National flag is an important representational symbol for the country.
Rendered in a navy-blue colour in white background, the Ashoka Chakra is a national symbol with facts that not many people know.
READ | Raksha Bandhan 2022: 10 best gift ideas to help you make your sibling bond stronger
Let us tell you some interesting facts about the Ashoka Chakra
- Ashoka Chakra is a representation of the Dharmachakra, a wheel depicted with 24 spokes
- Ashoka Chakra is also known as the wheel of duty.
- Ashoka Chakra can be spotted in the middle of the flag’s tricolour. It has twenty-four spokes and it was adopted on July 22, 1947.
- Ashoka Chakra is widely used at the centre of the national flag. It is rendered in a navy blue colour on a white background replacing the former symbol of charkha (spinning wheel) which was a part of the pre-independence versions of the flag/.
- Mahatama Gandhi commissioned Pingali Venkayya to design a flag on a red and green banner. The idea of the spinning wheel was laid ahead by Lala Hansraj.
- The ‘spinning wheel’ is termed as Ashoka Chakra as it appears on several edicts of Ashoka, the most prominent among which is the Lion Capital of Ashoka.
- Interestingly, each spoke of the Ashoka Chakra symbolises one principle of life. The chakra is also called as the ‘Wheel of Time’ as the spokes represent twenty-fours hours in the day.
- The Ashoka Chakra has been modelled after a religious motif from Jainism, Hinduism and Buddhism. The motif is termed as ‘wheel of dharma’.
- The makers of the Indian flag later attributed a separate meaning to spokes of the Ashoka Chakra. Each spoke represents a value that India would continue to progress.
- The principles represented by the Ashoka Chakra’s spokes, include courage, patience, self-sacrifice, truthfulness, righteousness, love, spiritual knowledge, morality, welfare, industry, prosperity and faith among others.