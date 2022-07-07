3 months after wedding, IAS Tina Dabi and husband Pradeep Gawande transferred to different cities

File photo

IAS Tina Dabi took charge as the collector and magistrate of Jaisalmer district in Rajasthan on Thursday. Earlier, she was Tina Dabi was posted in Jaipur where she was serving with the state government as a Joint Secretary in the Finance Department.

Her transfer to Jaisalmer comes three months after she tied the knot with Dr Pradeep Gawande, a 2013 batch IAS officer.

Both officers were earlier based in Jaipur, where they got married in April this year.

But now, the newlyweds will have to spend time apart as Dabi has been transferred to Jaisalmer and her husband has been sent to Udaipur where he will now take charge as the Managing Director of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited and Director (Petroleum).

Dr Pradeep was serving as the Joint Administrative Secretary in the Education Department of the Rajasthan government in Jaipur.

Distance between Jaisalmer and Udaipur

The newlyweds will have to bear a distance of nearly 500 km after moving to Jaisalmer and Udaipur. The couple met during the COVID-19 pandemic when they were tasked with supplying essentials.

Tina Dabi was previously married to IAS Athar Khan. The two IAS officers met in Mussorie for IAS training. The couple tied the knot on 7 April, 2018.

However, the duo filed the application for divorce in November 2020 with mutual consent.

