IAS officer Tina Dabi to take charge as the 65th Collector of Jaisalmer

Tina Dabi, the 2015 batch IAS topper has been posted as the 65th Collector of Jaisalmer. Presently she is working as Joint Secretary, Finance (Tax). The Rajasthan government on Monday made a major reshuffle in the police and administrative structure of the state, transferring 26 IAS and 16 IPS officers

UPSC topper Tina Dabi of 2015 batch has been in the headlines for several reasons. Tina, who is active on social media, will be the 65th collector of Jaisalmer. Tina was recently in the news because of her second marriage with IAS Pradeep Gawande of Rajasthan cadre.

In 2015, Tina Dabi married Athar Aamir of Kashmiri origin, who stood second in the UPSC. However, the marriage did not last long. This marriage broke up within two years. After this, Tina Dabi met IAS Pradeep Gawande of Rajasthan cadre. The two became friends and fell in love. This later culminated into marriage.

Pradeep Gawande has been entrusted with the responsibility of the post of Managing Director, Rajasthan State Mineral Corporation in the list released on Monday. Riya Dabi, younger sister of Tina Dabi, is also an IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre. Born on November 9, 1993 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Tina Dabi will now take over the responsibility of the post of Jaisalmer District Collector.

Prior to this, both Tina Dabi and her husband Pradeep Gawande had been posted in Jaipur. While Tina Dabi was working as Joint Secretary in the finance department in Rajasthan government, Gawande was posted as Director of Archaeology and Museums in Jaipur.

