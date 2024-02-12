How to get new Fastag? Check step-by-step guide, documents required and more

India
FASTag is used to facilitate the toll collection system. One can get a Fastag through various ways including from banks and digital payment apps.
FASTag is mandatory for all four-wheeler vehicles to pay toll tax on national highways in India. Without it, you will need to pay double the toll amount. It was introduced with the idea of eliminating long queues at the toll plazas across the country. FASTag is a government-initiated program which works as a prepaid instrument for vehicles.
It uses Radio Frequency Identification technology, allowing users to make toll payments directly from savings or prepaid accounts. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) operates this technology through its subsidiary Indian Highway Management Company Limited.
How to get a Fastag?
One can get a Fastag through various ways including from banks and digital payment apps. Once done, users can manage their FASTag accounts online, including recharging the prepaid balance, checking transaction history, and updating account details.
How to buy Fastag through banks?
Through digital payment application
1. Apply for FASTag at any digital payment application
2. Upload the required documents on the portal
3. Make the payment for your FASTag
4. Your FASTag will be delivered to your registered address in a few days
Documents required for FASTag
FASTag Activation:
READ | Meet man with Rs 68880 cr net worth, brother-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 143610 cr wealth, his business is...