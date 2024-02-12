India

How to get new Fastag? Check step-by-step guide, documents required and more

FASTag is used to facilitate the toll collection system. One can get a Fastag through various ways including from banks and digital payment apps.

FASTag is mandatory for all four-wheeler vehicles to pay toll tax on national highways in India. Without it, you will need to pay double the toll amount. It was introduced with the idea of eliminating long queues at the toll plazas across the country. FASTag is a government-initiated program which works as a prepaid instrument for vehicles. It uses Radio Frequency Identification technology, allowing users to make toll payments directly from savings or prepaid accounts. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) operates this technology through its subsidiary Indian Highway Management Company Limited. How to get a Fastag? One can get a Fastag through various ways including from banks and digital payment apps. Once done, users can manage their FASTag accounts online, including recharging the prepaid balance, checking transaction history, and updating account details. How to buy Fastag through banks? Visit any bank that offers the FASTag facility. Fill in the FASTag application form Submit the required documents, along with the form Make the payment for your FASTag Your FASTag will be delivered to your registered address in a few days You can also do the same online through your bank app. Through digital payment application 1. Apply for FASTag at any digital payment application

2. Upload the required documents on the portal

3. Make the payment for your FASTag

4. Your FASTag will be delivered to your registered address in a few days Documents required for FASTag Registration Certificate (RC)

KYC documents of your vehicle

PAN Card

Identity and address proof such as Driver’s License, Valid Passport, Aadhaar Card and Voter’s ID card FASTag Activation: Download My FASTag App

Activate through NHAI FASTag: Go to NHAI FASTag section to activate it

FASTag ID or QR Code: Activate your FASTag using the provided ID or QR code READ | Meet man with Rs 68880 cr net worth, brother-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 143610 cr wealth, his business is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.