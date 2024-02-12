Twitter
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop earned only Rs 8 crore, was India's most expensive film, co-star was jailed, director died

How to get new Fastag? Check step-by-step guide, documents required and more

'Our priority is...': RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on review of action taken against Paytm Payments Bank

Meet actor richer than Salman, Aamir, Akshay; was superstar at 26, has just 3 solo hits in 10 years, is rich because...

BestSmmProvider Review 2024 – #1 Best SMM Panel Provider

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

How ginger tea is good for hair and skin health

'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan to return in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba

Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop earned only Rs 8 crore, was India's most expensive film, co-star was jailed, director died

8 tips to avoid morning sleepiness 

Ways to use garlic for weight loss

Ayurvedic remedies to treat gas and acidity on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

'OG Manjulika' Vidya Balan to return in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, will share screen space with Kartik Aaryan's Rooh Baba

Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop earned only Rs 8 crore, was India's most expensive film, co-star was jailed, director died

Meet actor richer than Salman, Aamir, Akshay; was superstar at 26, has just 3 solo hits in 10 years, is rich because...

HomeIndia

India

How to get new Fastag? Check step-by-step guide, documents required and more

FASTag is used to facilitate the toll collection system. One can get a Fastag through various ways including from banks and digital payment apps.

article-main

Prashant Tamta

Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 07:14 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

FASTag is mandatory for all four-wheeler vehicles to pay toll tax on national highways in India. Without it, you will need to pay double the toll amount. It was introduced with the idea of eliminating long queues at the toll plazas across the country. FASTag is a government-initiated program which works as a prepaid instrument for vehicles.

It uses Radio Frequency Identification technology, allowing users to make toll payments directly from savings or prepaid accounts. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) operates this technology through its subsidiary Indian Highway Management Company Limited. 

How to get a Fastag?

One can get a Fastag through various ways including from banks and digital payment apps. Once done, users can manage their FASTag accounts online, including recharging the prepaid balance, checking transaction history, and updating account details.

How to buy Fastag through banks?

  1. Visit any bank that offers the FASTag facility.
  2. Fill in the FASTag application form
  3. Submit the required documents, along with the form
  4. Make the payment for your FASTag
  5. Your FASTag will be delivered to your registered address in a few days
  6. You can also do the same online through your bank app.

Through digital payment application

1. Apply for FASTag at any digital payment application
2. Upload the required documents on the portal
3. Make the payment for your FASTag
4. Your FASTag will be delivered to your registered address in a few days

Documents required for FASTag

  • Registration Certificate (RC)
  • KYC documents of your vehicle
  • PAN Card
  • Identity and address proof such as Driver’s License, Valid Passport, Aadhaar Card and Voter’s ID card

FASTag Activation:

  • Download My FASTag App
  • Activate through NHAI FASTag: Go to NHAI FASTag section to activate it
  • FASTag ID or QR Code: Activate your FASTag using the provided ID or QR code

READ | Meet man with Rs 68880 cr net worth, brother-in-law of Indian billionaire with Rs 143610 cr wealth, his business is...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Deadpool & Wolverine teaser: Wade Wilson declares himself ‘Marvel Jesus’, decides to change MCU

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya box office collection day 1: Shahid, Kriti's film starts slow, mints Rs 6.5 crore

Brave or foolhardy? Viral video shows man casually walking with three massive lions

Meet Indian man, married to IAS officer's daughter, leading company with Rs 25900000 crore market cap, his salary is..

Meet actor who became a star overnight, gave many superhit films, was once troubled by stardom, got rejected for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE