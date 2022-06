Bypoll results 2022: Check seat-wise winners, vote margins, party performance

BJP supporters show victory signs as they celebrate State Assembly by-election wins outside the counting centre in Agartala, Tripura | Photo: ANI

Counting for 2022 bypolls on 3 Lok Sabha constituencies and 7 state Assembly seats was conducted on Sunday. The highlights of the election results was the upset in Uttar Pradesh orchestrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party in Samajwadi Party stronghold MP seats and Aam Aadmi Party losing its Sangrur MP seat in Punjab.

The BJP also prevailed in the eastern state of Tripura, winning 3 out of the 4 MLA constituencies up for bypolls. Victories in assembly seats in Jharkhand and Tripura were saving grace for the Congress. Aam Aadmi Party retained the Rajinder Nagar MLA seat in Delhi which was won by party’s youth leader Durgesh Pathak. Lone assembly seat from Andhra Pradesh in the bypolls, Atmakur was won by YSR Congress.

Here’s the complete list of winners, vote margins

Lok Sabha bypolls:

Constituency: Sangrur, Punjab

Vacated by: Bhagwant Mann, AAP

Won by: Simranjit Singh Mann, SAD (Amritsar)

Vote-margin: 5,822 votes

Constituency: Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh

Vacated by: Akhilesh Yadav, SP

Won by: Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, BJP

Vote-margin: 8,679 votes

Constituency: Rampur, Uttar Pradesh

Vacated by: Azam Khan, SP

Won by: Ghanshyam Lodhi, BJP

Vote-margin: 42,192 votes

Assembly bypolls

Constituency: Rajinder Nagar, Delhi

Vacated by: Raghav Chadha, AAP

Won by: Durgesh Pathak, AAP

Vote-margin: 11,468 votes

Constituency: Atmakur, Andhra Pradesh

Vacated by: Mekapati Goutham Reddy, YSR Congress

Won by: Mekapati Vikram Reddy, YSR Congress

Vote-margin: 82,888 votes

Constituency: Mandar, Jharkhand

Vacated by: Bandhu Tirkey, JVM (P)

Won by: Shilpi Neha Tirkey, Congress

Vote-margin: 23,690 votes

Constituency: Agartala, Tripura

Vacated by: Sudip Roy Barman, then BJP

Won by: Sudip Roy Barman, Congress

Vote-margin: 3,163 votes

Constituency: Jubarajnagar, Tripura

Vacated by: Ramendra Chandra Debnath, CPIM

Won by: Malina Debnath, BJP

Vote-margin: 4,572 votes

Constituency: Surma, Tripura

Vacated by: Ashish Das, former BJP now TMC

Won by: Swapna Das (Paul), BJP

Vote-margin: 4,583 votes

Constituency: Town Bardowali, Tripura

Vacated by: Ashish Saha, former BJP now Congress

Won by: Manik Saha, BJP

Vote-margin: 6,104 votes

