Bihar's first Vande Bharat Express Train to run from April between Patna-Hatia, check maximum speed, route, timing

The Patna-Hatia Vande Bharat Express Train will start its journey from Patna and will reach Hatia via Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, Barkakana, Tatisilwai, and Ranchi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

The people of Bihar may soon get a gift in form of a Vande Bharat Express Train that will likely operate between Patna and Hatia. The train will run for a total of 6 days a week and start its journey from Patna and will eventually reduce the journey between Patna and Ranchi in less time. The road distance between Ranchi and Patna is around 340 km.

Patna-Hatia Vande Bharat Express Train Possible Route, Proposed Schedule 

The Patna-Hatia Vande Bharat Express Train will start its journey from Patna and will reach Hatia via Jehanabad, Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribagh Town, Barkakana, Tatisilwai, and Ranchi. 

The route will remain the same while coming back from Hatia, a suburb neighborhood of Ranchi in Jharkhand. 

Sources state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the train and it is expected to start running by next month, April 2023. After the date of inauguration is out, more information about the Patna-Hatia Vande Bharat Express Train will be released to the public. 

For the unversed, the Patna-Hatia Vande Bharat Express Train will be run from the newly constructed line between Koderma and Tatisilwai. This will reduce the distance between Patna and Hatia by about 70 km. The maintenance work of the Patna-Hatia Vande Bharat Express Train will be completed at Rajendra Nagar Terminal. 

Patna-Hatia Vande Bharat Express Train Timing

Patna-Hatia Vande Bharat Express Train will start its journey from Patna at 6:45 am and reach Hatia at 1:45 pm. It will then leave Hatia at 2:30 pm and reach Patna at 9:15 pm. The maximum speed limit of the Patna-Hatia Vande Bharat Express Train is 160 km/hr. Reports state that intially the Patna-Hatia Vande Bharat Express Train will take 7 hours to reach its destination, from Patna to Hatia, however, if it starts running at full capacity, it will take 4-5 hours to reach from Patna to Hatia. 

