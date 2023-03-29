IRCTC: Step-by-step process to check Indian Railways PNR status, train schedule, ticket fare via UMANG app

File Photo

The UMANG app (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a mobile application that was launched by the Indian government under the Digital India program to access Central and State government services.

It is important to note that apart from various other services, people can also access certain services offered by the Indian Railways using the UMANG app on their smartphones.

List of services provided by Indian Railways on the UMANG app

Check PNR status

Check train schedule

Search for trains

Live station details

Seat availability and ticket fare

Check for cancelled trains

Rescheduled trains; and

Current status of trains

Step-by-step process to access Indian Railways services on the UMANG app

Step 1: Open the UMANG app on your smartphone

Step 2: Click on the UMANG AI chatbot located at the bottom of the homepage.

Step 3: Under the quick links section, click on the 'Indian Railways' option.

Step 4: The chatbot will now list Indian Railways-related services offered by UMANG. Click on the service you need and provide the necessary details.

Indian Railways services on the UMANG app

For example, click on the function to check the PNR status and enter the ten-digit PNR number. The chatbot then automatically will display all the relevant information.