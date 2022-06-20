Bharat Bandh today: 491 trains affected due to Agnipath protests

(Image Source: IANS)

In protest against the Central government's short-term Agnipath recruitment scheme, a Bharat Bandh has been called today. Police are on high alert in several states keeping in mind the protests against the scheme. Meanwhile, a total of 491 train services have been affected throughout the country due to the ongoing agitation.

In view of the Bharat Bandh, as many as 229 mail express and 254 passenger trains stand cancelled today, while 8 mail express have been partially cancelled, as of June 19. Due to operational reasons, 31 trains terminated at various railway stations in Delhi and Ghaziabad along with Mumbai bound train from Punjab will remain cancelled on June 20.

Centre's Agnipath scheme is for recruitment of soldiers between 17.5 and 21 years age across the three services for a four-year period, followed by compulsory retirement of 75% of theAgniveers without gratuity and pension benefits. Congress workers will also hold peaceful protests across the country against the Agnipath scheme today.

Schools in Jharkhand will remain closed today in view of the Bharat Bandh called over the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Secretary of Education Department, Rajesh Sharma, said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure. The ongoing examinations of Classes 9 and 11 have also been postponed.

On the other hand the Punjab Police has been directed to be on alert in view of the Bharat Bandh today. Instructions were also given to increase security around all the big military coaching institutes of Punjab. The decision comes after various parts of the country witnessed protests against the government's Agnipath scheme while some states reported violent incidents.