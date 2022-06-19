Bharat Bandh: Kerala bolsters security, Jharkhand orders schools to remain shut, NCR on alert

Headlines

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Watch: Mohammed Siraj executes spectacular one-handed catch to dismiss Jermaine Blackwood

Delhi flood warning: Yamuna water flows into localities prompting evacuation, CM Kejriwal jumps into action

Elon Musk's new company to give tough competition to ChatGPT; name of billionaire's new firm is...

BJP's Delhi unit fires spokesperson, Neha Shalini Dua hits back alleging 'chauvinism'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

IAF Agniveervayu 2024 recruitment notification released; check eligibility and how to apply

IND vs WI: R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to dismiss father-son duo in Test cricket

AI imagines Hollywood actresses living ordinary life in India

Diabetes: 7 types of 'rotis' with low glycemic index

11 'nepo kids' who became top Bollywood stars

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

Ashes 2023: Know all about Brumbrella, England’s latest Ashes innovation that baffled Australia

DNA: Srinagar Decked Up, Security Tightened; India holds G20 Summit in JK's Srinagar

Gadar 2's Tara Singh shows his action avatar in Lahore, Vicky Kaushal praises Katrina Kaif’s birthday planning skills & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 12

Emmy Awards 2023 nominations: HBO dominates with Succession, The White Lotus and The Last of Us, see complete list

Nyaay-The Justice: Why movie based on Sushant Singh Rajput’s life is sparking row? Know what Delhi HC said

Mission Start Ab: Alia Bhatt launches Prime Video series to empower startups, netizens compare it with Shark Tank

HomeIndia

education

Bharat Bandh: Kerala bolsters security, Jharkhand orders schools to remain shut, NCR on alert

Bharat Bandh, Agnipath: Anil Kant, the state's police chief, said the police personnel must prevent violence as well as forced closure of businesses.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 11:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: The Jharkhand government has ordered all schools to remain closed on June 20 due to calls by some organisations for Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme. Rajesh Sharma, Secretary, Education Department, said the decision has been taken as a precaution. The Kerala police, meanwhile, said the entire force will be on duty on Monday to take action against anyone who indulges in violence or vandalism. The decision was taken in view of the call for nationwide shutdown. 

Anil Kant, the state's police chief, said the police personnel must prevent violence as well as forced closure of businesses. He also asked the police officials to ensure protection to courts, buses, bus stations, railway stations as well as institutions.  

The Kerala police will also patrol important locations.

Kant directed the district police chiefs to coordinate the security arrangements through the Range DIGs and Regional IGs.

Meanwhile, the Faridabad police have also tightened security in view of the possible Bharat Bandh. 

"All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.

The Noida police gave also warned against any violence. 

Scores of train coaches have been set on fire over the last few days as thousands of irate Army aspirants across the country went on a rampage over the Agnipath scheme. They are upset over the government's decision to lower the service tenure for 75 percent of all recruits, from 15 years to 4 years. They are also angry over the doing away of the pension scheme.

The government has announced several measures to assuage the agony of the aspirants. 

With inputs from PTI, ANI 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India floods: Devastating scenes, deadly situation, then a sportsman saved life of 150 people

'Cup of kindness': Boy opens 'Relax Station' for delivery boys, viral video steals hearts

UP government employment drive: 11,000 jobs provided to youths in one month, reveals CM Yogi Adityanath

This DU grad left Ratan Tata's firm to build Rs 9052 crore company, started from flat with Rs 1 lakh, her net worth is..

Alia Bhatt talks about being ‘nervous’ about her style during pregnancy, says ‘I looked at my wardrobe and…’

MORE

MOST VIEWED

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Sonakshi Sinha looks stunning at Dahaad promotions in grey pant suit worth...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE