Bharat Bandh: Kerala bolsters security, Jharkhand orders schools to remain shut, NCR on alert

New Delhi: The Jharkhand government has ordered all schools to remain closed on June 20 due to calls by some organisations for Bharat Bandh against the Agnipath scheme. Rajesh Sharma, Secretary, Education Department, said the decision has been taken as a precaution. The Kerala police, meanwhile, said the entire force will be on duty on Monday to take action against anyone who indulges in violence or vandalism. The decision was taken in view of the call for nationwide shutdown.

Anil Kant, the state's police chief, said the police personnel must prevent violence as well as forced closure of businesses. He also asked the police officials to ensure protection to courts, buses, bus stations, railway stations as well as institutions.

The Kerala police will also patrol important locations.

Kant directed the district police chiefs to coordinate the security arrangements through the Range DIGs and Regional IGs.

Meanwhile, the Faridabad police have also tightened security in view of the possible Bharat Bandh.

"All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.

The Noida police gave also warned against any violence.

Scores of train coaches have been set on fire over the last few days as thousands of irate Army aspirants across the country went on a rampage over the Agnipath scheme. They are upset over the government's decision to lower the service tenure for 75 percent of all recruits, from 15 years to 4 years. They are also angry over the doing away of the pension scheme.

The government has announced several measures to assuage the agony of the aspirants.

