BF.7 fears in India: China-returnee UP man tests Covid positive in Agra; sent to home quarantine

The Center has stepped up its anti-coronavirus measures in response to an increase in Covid cases in some nations, including China. A 40-year-old man who had just returned from China tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, he has been quarantined at his home, according to Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava on Sunday.

He stated that his samples would be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing. The man has been quarantined at his home, and health department teams have been contacted to test his family and anyone else who came into contact with him, according to Srivastava.

On December 23, the man reached from China to Agra via Delhi, where he underwent testing at a private laboratory. According to officials, this is the district's first Covid positive case discovered after November 25. For travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, the RT-PCR test would be required.

READ | Here's why Covid-19 makes you lose your sense of smell

The Center also requested that states hold a mock drill on December 27 to check the preparedness of healthcare facilities, including medical oxygen generation plants. At the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Akbar's Tomb, the health department in Agra started screening and gathering samples from foreign visitors.

Additionally, samples are being taken at the Inter Bus Terminal (ISBT), the Agra railway station, and the airport, according to officials. "Sample collection at Sarojani Naidu Medical College, District Hospital and Primary and Community Health Centres in rural Agra have been initiated with priority. Those who have symptoms of cold, cough and fever can visit the health centres to undergo Covid test," CMO added.

READ | Noida residents experience vaccination shortage: Check where Covid-19 vaccine, booster dose are available

(With inputs from Reuters)