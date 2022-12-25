Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

BF.7 fears in India: China-returnee UP man tests Covid positive in Agra; sent to home quarantine

According to Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava, his samples would be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:25 PM IST

BF.7 fears in India: China-returnee UP man tests Covid positive in Agra; sent to home quarantine
BF.7 fears in India: China-returnee UP man tests Covid positive in Agra; sent to home quarantine

The Center has stepped up its anti-coronavirus measures in response to an increase in Covid cases in some nations, including China. A 40-year-old man who had just returned from China tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, he has been quarantined at his home, according to Chief Medical Officer Arun Srivastava on Sunday.

He stated that his samples would be sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing. The man has been quarantined at his home, and health department teams have been contacted to test his family and anyone else who came into contact with him, according to Srivastava.

On December 23, the man reached from China to Agra via Delhi, where he underwent testing at a private laboratory. According to officials, this is the district's first Covid positive case discovered after November 25. For travellers from China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand, the RT-PCR test would be required.

READ | Here's why Covid-19 makes you lose your sense of smell

The Center also requested that states hold a mock drill on December 27 to check the preparedness of healthcare facilities, including medical oxygen generation plants. At the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Akbar's Tomb, the health department in Agra started screening and gathering samples from foreign visitors.

Additionally, samples are being taken at the Inter Bus Terminal (ISBT), the Agra railway station, and the airport, according to officials. "Sample collection at Sarojani Naidu Medical College, District Hospital and Primary and Community Health Centres in rural Agra have been initiated with priority. Those who have symptoms of cold, cough and fever can visit the health centres to undergo Covid test," CMO added.

READ | Noida residents experience vaccination shortage: Check where Covid-19 vaccine, booster dose are available

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Happy Birthday Kartik Aaryan: From Freddy to Hera Pheri 3, here's a list of actor's upcoming films
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Urvashi Rautela shares jaw-dropping photos in green saree, fans call her 'damn hot'
5 times Urfi Javed set internet on fire with her bold photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Girls hit each other with sticks and punches at night in Uttarakhand's Roorkee
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.