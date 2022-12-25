Noida residents experience vaccination shortage: Check where Covid-19 vaccine, booster dose are available | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The alarming spike in Covid-19 cases in numerous nations has prompted the Indian government to take the necessary precautions. Citizens are advised to exercise caution and wear masks in crowded areas, and those who have not yet received their Covid-19 doses or booster dose are encouraged to do so.

Noida residents, meanwhile, experienced a shortage of Covaxin and Covishield on Saturday. People who tried to get the vaccine at JIMS, Dadri, and Child PGI were turned away, so later people had to get their shots at private facilities. The government set a deadline of September 30 for administering the Covid-19 booster dose as the number of new infections began to decline.

The department claimed that those who had not received an immunisation were being immunised using its old vaccine stock. Only 25% of the intended population received the Covid-19 booster dose. People rushed to get booster doses after the sudden Covid scare, but on Saturday only children PGI and JIMS had Covaxin.

READ | Train delayed or canceled due to fog? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get refund of ticket

Due to a lack of doses, vaccinations were stopped in Dadri at the same time. But by the afternoon, both Child PGI and JIMS were out of the vaccine. As a result, a lot of people had to leave disappointed.

Where to get Covid-19 vaccine and booster dose?

The district's public hospitals carry Covaxin, Covishield, and Corbevax, according to Covin, the official website of the vaccination. There are vaccines available for purchase, and no appointment is necessary. On-site vaccinations are available for people. Kailash, Prakash, Fortis, JP, Metro, Sharda, and Yatharth hospitals offer paid vaccinations and booster doses.

READ | ‘Wash hands, be vigilant’: PM Modi’s important advisory amid BF.7 scare, Covid-19 spike in China