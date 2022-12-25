Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Noida residents experience vaccination shortage: Check where Covid-19 vaccine, booster dose are available

Noida residents experienced shortage of Covaxin and Covishield on Saturday, check out where you can get Covid-19 vaccine and booster dose.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 05:36 PM IST

Noida residents experience vaccination shortage: Check where Covid-19 vaccine, booster dose are available
Noida residents experience vaccination shortage: Check where Covid-19 vaccine, booster dose are available | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The alarming spike in Covid-19 cases in numerous nations has prompted the Indian government to take the necessary precautions. Citizens are advised to exercise caution and wear masks in crowded areas, and those who have not yet received their Covid-19 doses or booster dose are encouraged to do so.

Noida residents, meanwhile, experienced a shortage of Covaxin and Covishield on Saturday. People who tried to get the vaccine at JIMS, Dadri, and Child PGI were turned away, so later people had to get their shots at private facilities. The government set a deadline of September 30 for administering the Covid-19 booster dose as the number of new infections began to decline.

The department claimed that those who had not received an immunisation were being immunised using its old vaccine stock. Only 25% of the intended population received the Covid-19 booster dose. People rushed to get booster doses after the sudden Covid scare, but on Saturday only children PGI and JIMS had Covaxin.

READ | Train delayed or canceled due to fog? Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get refund of ticket

Due to a lack of doses, vaccinations were stopped in Dadri at the same time. But by the afternoon, both Child PGI and JIMS were out of the vaccine. As a result, a lot of people had to leave disappointed.

Where to get Covid-19 vaccine and booster dose?

The district's public hospitals carry Covaxin, Covishield, and Corbevax, according to Covin, the official website of the vaccination. There are vaccines available for purchase, and no appointment is necessary. On-site vaccinations are available for people. Kailash, Prakash, Fortis, JP, Metro, Sharda, and Yatharth hospitals offer paid vaccinations and booster doses.

READ | ‘Wash hands, be vigilant’: PM Modi’s important advisory amid BF.7 scare, Covid-19 spike in China

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss: Abdu Rozik, Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash, celebrities who got fame after featuring in Salman Khan's show
Expat City ranking 2022: World’s top 5 cities for expats to live and work
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul's bold reels will make you sweat
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Save the kids by finding the tiger hidden in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.