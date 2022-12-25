Delhi Police constables loot gold worth Rs 50 lakh from foreign nationals at IGI airport; arrested

In the course of conducting an investigation at Indira Gandhi Airport, two head constables of the Delhi Police were detained in connection with the theft of gold valued at Rs. 50 lakh. They both held positions with the IGI Airport Police Station's Special Operations Squad.

Arrested police personnel allegedly stopped people travelling from Muscat and Dubai and took all the gold in the name of an investigation. People from other countries reportedly brought gold to give to somebody else. The police believe that this gold was brought into India illegally.

This gold was stolen by these policemen from numerous visitors who came from Dubai and Muscat, Aaj Tak reported. According to the police, a resident of Rajasthan who had travelled from Muscat filed a complaint on December 24 alleging that two police officers had taken him to a forest on the night of December 20 and had stolen 600 grammes of gold from him in addition to assaulting him.

However, a resident of Telangana who had just returned from Dubai filed a complaint alleging that both policemen had stolen 400 grammes of gold from him on the same day. In this case, the Delhi Police is currently looking into the smuggling aspect as well.

The two complainants stated that they had been instructed to bring this gold from oversea and give it to somebody else in India. The people in Delhi who were supposed to receive this gold are thought to be involved in smuggling. The police are currently compiling data on those individuals as well.

In another A female Guinean passenger was recently detained at the airport on December 18. The woman was stopped by the customs officers, who questioned her after learning the information. There were 82 capsules containing cocaine in the woman's body, according to the results of the medical examination.

Following that, capsules were medically removed from his body under the direction of medical professionals. These capsules are said to have cost Rs. 15.36 crore, according to officials. Under the NDPS Act, a case has been filed against the woman.