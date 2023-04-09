Amul vs Nandini: Milk wars in Karnataka spark social media storm, know prices of both milk brands

Amul vs Nandini milk debate takes over social media (File photo)

As popular dairy brand Amul recently announced that it is entering the milk market in Bengaluru soon, a major milk war has sparked in the state of Karnataka as people sprung up in the support of the local dairy brand Nandini, which offers lower prices.

Amul’s announcement of entering the Bengaluru milk market via e-commerce channels sparked a major uproar on social media, with hashtags such as #SaveNandini and #GoBackAmul trending on Twitter, fighting for their local milk brand.

The Amul vs Nandini debate has further intensified in the midst of the rising milk prices of the former, while the prices continue to remain low for Nandini brand dairy products. Here is all you need to know about the prices of both milk brands in Karnataka.

Amul vs Nandini milk row: Which brand has lower prices?

As of now, Nandini remains the largest milk supplier of Bengaluru, supplying as much as 33 lakh litres per day, making up more than 70 percent of the city’s milk supply. The dairy has decided to keep milk prices low in order to protect its market in Karnataka.

According to the suppliers, the milk prices of Nandini Dairy remain one of the lowest at just Rs 39 per litre. meanwhile, Amul has announced that Amul Taaza and Amul Gold, and other packet milk brands, will be available for Rs 54 a litre and Rs 64 a litre each in Bengaluru.

While Nandini has had no competition in Bengaluru when it comes to the milk market, it is likely that there will be a major dent in its sales, despite the lower prices. Amul is restricting itself to e-commerce and online sales, which will provide ease to customers when it comes to getting home deliveries on time.

The Amul vs Nandini debate is still at large in Karnataka and is likely to play a role in the upcoming Karnataka elections 2023.

