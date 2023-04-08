Amul vs Nandini row explained: Here's why #GoBackAmul, #SaveNandini was trending on Twitter

Karnataka's dairy farmers should be given a free hand in controlling the prices, demanded a Nandini official (File)

Amul's latest advertisements announcing their arrival in Karnataka have had a section of Kannadigas concerned. The promos triggered hashtags like #GoBackAmul, #SaveNandini on Twitter, with users claiming the entry of the dairy behemoth might end up destroying local brands and farmers. The row took a political turn as opposition leaders attacked the BJP government, exhorting the masses to thwart Amul's designs to carve a sizable chunk of the state's market, which is currently dominated by regional players. Karnataka's most-selling milk brand is Nandini, which is owned by the Karnataka Milk Federation.

Karnataka is currently gearing up for this year's assembly elections. Amid a politically charged atmosphere, Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remark batting for cooperation between Amul and Nandini, gave a coveted chance to the opposition to corner the government.

Those miffed with Amul's decision are farmers, pro-Kannada groups and the Opposition.

Anand Kumar, one of the directors of Nandini, told The Indian Express that #SaveNandini is important as it cannot fight Amul's marketing push. He said the quality of Nandini's milk is far better than Amul but they are legions ahead when it comes to advertising. "Although the usage of Amul milk is just 10 per cent, their advertising is 90 per cent," he said.

He said apart from creating awareness on Nandini, Karnataka's dairy farmers should be given a free hand in controlling the prices. He demanded that the state government must allow the company to charge Rs 5-10 more per litre.

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday claimed it was the BJP government in Karnataka that had allowed a back entry into the state. He alleged the BJP wanted to sell the assets that belonged to Kannadigas.

“Beware of @PMOIndia @narendramodi, @HMOIndia @AmitShah & their double engine govt!! They will sell all the assets belonging to Kannadigas. After destroying our banks, they are now determined to destroy Nandini KMF – a brand built by our farmers. State’s milk production has been affected since the day union cooperative minister @AmitShah spoke about the possibility of KMF & Amul merger,” he said.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said Amul was pushed into Karnataka from the backdoor by the BJP-led state and central government.

The Amul is strangulating the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the farmers. Kannada people should rebel against Amul," Kumaraswamy, the former chief minister, stated.

"We as Kannadigas should oppose Amul and protect the interest of Karnataka farmers unitedly. Our people and customers should use Nandini products on priority and save the livelihood of farmers," he added.

He claimed that Amul wants to finish off KMF. He said with online ads and the government's push, it wants to stop its only competitor Nandini.

"One nation, one Amul, one milk , one Gujarat seems to be the official stand of the Central government," Kumaraswamy alleged.

With inputs from IANS