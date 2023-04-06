Why over 1 million Japanese are living in isolation? Know about Hikikomori, social isolation condition

Photo: Pixabay (Image for representation)

Authorities have asked people to exercise greater vigilance and take the appropriate precautions to stop the spread of Covid-19 as cases have suddenly increased in India. A government poll found that 1.5 million Japanese adults of working age who live as social recluses are impacted by the new phenomena of isolation known as "Hikikomori" or "Shut-ins," which is quickly expanding in Japan.

According to the survey, the Covid-19 epidemic has been linked to about one-fifth of the specific incidents, according to AFP. According to Moneycontrol, a survey by the cabinet office performed in November of last year on 30,000 Japanese citizens aged 10 to 69 revealed that 2% of individuals in the 15–62 age group were 'hikikomori'.

Some local government agencies have reacted to the rise in loner by taking action. Starting in June, the Tokyo district of Edogawa will organise social events in the virtual world where hikikomori can communicate with one another via their avatars. Almost 9,000 people who identify as hikikomori live in the ward, such as students who have quit going to school, according to a 2021 study.

What is Hikikomori?

Hikikomori, a disorder that causes social withdrawal, is growing more prevalent in Japan. The phrase refers to people, typically young adults, who isolate themselves and spend long stretches of time, even years, at home alone. Hikikomori is thought to be a response to the stresses of modern life, including strict academic standards, competitive competition, and social isolation. It has associations with social anxiety, depression, and anxiety.

Hikikomori has a significant impact on both the individuals affected and society as a whole. Hikikomori victims may have dreadful side effects. Reintegrating into society can be difficult for some people and can exacerbate existing mental health problems including depression and anxiety.

Impacts of Hikikomori

Hiikikomori over time may have an impact on a person's social and professional prospects, making it more challenging for them to get a job or form connections. Hikikomori, however, affects society more broadly. In Japan, it is seen as a symptom of more serious social problems, including excessive stress and competition, an absence of social support networks, and a sense of social alienation.

Hikikomori has a broader impact. The problem has been linked to both Japan's overall social and political issues and the nation's stagnant economy. Hikikomori may lead to a decline in productivity and make it more challenging for individuals to make contributions to the national economy. Also, it can exacerbate demographic problems including ageing populations and declining birth rates.

