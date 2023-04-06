5 reasons why you should never avoid rice

Most people think that rice only fills our stomachs. We do not get any health benefits from it. Instead, eating rice leads to rapid weight gain. For this reason, there are many nutritionists who do not recommend including rice in the diet. On the other hand, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar insists on eating rice. She says that lentils and rice must be included in the dinner.

In one of the Facebook posts, Rujuta suggests, why incorporating rice into one's diet has several benefits, which can be explained in the following points:

1. Rice is a prebiotic. It feeds not just you, but the diverse ecosystem of microbes within you.

2. Hand-milled, single polished rice can be cooked in versatile ways from kanji to kheer and everything in between.

3. Consuming rice leads to steady blood sugar response when you eat like the way Indians (and native cultures across the globe) eat it — with pulses, curd, kadhi, legumes, ghee and even meat. And yes, diabetics can eat this too. There is no link between rice and metabolic syndrome.

4. It makes for the easiest and lightest dinner meal ever. It leads to restorative sleep, which further leads to better hormonal balance. This is especially required in the ageing and the very young.

5. It’s great for the skin — it gets rid of enlarged pores that come with high prolactin levels. It also sustains and improves hair growth that an impaired thyroid may have damaged.

