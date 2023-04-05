Search icon
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you drink daily

Here's how coffee consumption can be beneficial for your body.

  Apr 05, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Along with helping you stay slim, coffee use lowers your risk of developing diabetes. According to Swedish experts, drinking three cups of coffee each day lowers blood sugar levels and eliminates the symptoms of diabetes. Researchers discovered that the risk of type 2 diabetes and obesity decreased with increasing body caffeine levels. Here are some benefits of coffee consumption for your body.

1. Lowers risk of obesity

1/4

Dr. Susanna Larsson of the Karolinska Institute in Sweden claims that although additional research is required, calorie-free, caffeinated beverages may be crucial in lowering the risk of obesity.

2. Speeds up metabolism

2/4

On the other hand, according to some researchers, caffeine increases metabolism by 3 to 11%. According to several studies, drinking coffee lowers your risk of developing diabetes, obesity, and heart illnesses.

3. Reduces cravings

3/4

According to Dr. Saket Kant, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, drinking coffee helps people lose weight, produce more insulin, and suppress their post-meal cravings.

4. Reduces blood sugar levels

4/4

Dr. Kant stated that in addition to caffeine, coffee has a variety of other components that aid in managing blood sugar levels, such as magnesium, potassium, manganese, and fibre.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a professional doctor.)

