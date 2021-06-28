Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Device requirements, compatibility, graphics, size, maps - A comparison

Lakhs of PUBG Mobile India lovers are feeling overjoyed after they were allowed Early Access to Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is seen as the Indian version of PUBG Mobile India, which was banned by Indian government in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns. Notably, the gameplay and game mechanics of Battlegrounds Mobile India are similar to PUBG Mobile India though there are some changes.

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite, which is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile is also a hugely popular battle royale title among PUBG Mobile India lovers despite the ban. Here we are comparing Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite based on system requirements, graphics, size, and maps.

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Lite: System requirements

PUBG Mobile Lite is compatible with 1 GB RAM devices and functions well on Android version 4.0.3 and above.

Battlegrounds Mobile India system requirements are Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory.

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Graphics

There is no denying the fact that Battlegrounds Mobile India's graphics are better than PUBG Mobile Lite. The players can enjoy a frame rate of 90 FPS by opting for UHD graphics on high-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite supports a frame rate of up to 60 FPS while players opt for HD graphics.

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Size

PUBG Mobile Lite takes considerably lesser space than Battlegrounds Mobile India. Its download size is 610 MB, while the file size of Battlegrounds Mobile India is 721 MB.

Battlegrounds Mobile India vs PUBG Mobile Lite: Maps

PUBG Mobile Lite has two main battle royale maps:

Varenga (2x2 km)Golden Woods (2x2 km)

Battlegrounds Mobile India has five battle royale maps:

Erangel (8 km * 8 km)Livik (2 km * 2 km)Miramar (8 km * 8 km)Sanhok (4 km * 4 km)Karakin (2 km * 2 km)