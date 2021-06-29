Battlegrounds Mobile India latest update: Know how to report cheaters, hackers on PUBG Mobile's desi version

Battlegrounds Mobile India, which is hugely popular in India already, is available for beta testers. The desi version of the extremely popular battle royale game - PUBG Mobile India - is expected to be released in its full form soon enough.

While all pre-registered users of Battlegrounds Mobile India can get early access to PUBG Mobile's Indian avatar on Google Play Store, the problem of hackers and cheaters is also likely to surface on BGMI as well.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's developer Krafton has dedicated a Q&A section on its support page, disclosing all the measures you can take to report a cheater or hacker. Krafton is offering players three ways to report any kind of cheating or unfair gameplay.

Any player can report the issue via email, customer service, or through the in-game channel.

How to report cheating/hacking issues through the in-game channel:

Step 1: Tap on the ‘Report’ button at the lower-left corner of the results page.Step 2: Click on the ‘Report’ button on the Statistics page and Tier Overview page in his/her profile to report the cheaterStep 3: If the cheater is not in your squad but you know their nickname, then you can search for their nickname on the ‘Add Friend’ page in ‘Friend’ for the profile.Step 4: Tap on the profile and click on the ‘Report’ button to report the cheater

How to report through email or customer service

Report ticket title: Report hacker (Fill in cheater’s nickname and UID)Content: Report hackerInsert the video linkDescribe the cheating descriptionIf you also know the tool used for cheating, then include it in your email.

You can report the cheater via customer service as well. The format and the process remain the same. All you have to do is click the ‘Report’ button and follow the steps mentioned above.