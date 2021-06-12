Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch: Release date, pre-registration process, iOS, beta version - latest updates

PUBG Mobile India fans are eagerly waiting for the launch of the rebranded Indian version of the battle royale game - Battlegrounds India Mobile. The game built specifically for the Indian audiences is expected to see the light of the day on June 18 and Karfaton - the developers - are constantly teasing fans of Battlegrounds India Mobile with new teasers and information.

Krafton also recently announced that the Battlegrounds India Mobile had crossed over 20 million Pre-Registration in India. The registration of Battlegrounds India Mobile was opened on May 18 for Android users. It is available on Google Play Store for Pre-Registration. Krafton also rolled out India-centric rewards on pre-registration of the game that can be claimed when the game will be launched in India. These games include Recon Outfit, Recon Mask, in-game currency, Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG.

Krafton thanked its fans for the massive pre-registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India. CEO Kafton, CH Kim said, “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our Indian fans for their overwhelming response to the BATTLEGROUNDS IP, first developed by me and my team in 2017. The BATTLEGROUNDS IP received love and acclaim from players worldwide, and KRAFTON will continue to build on the IP. That effort includes bringing amazing content to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, and providing an incomparable battle royale experience to our players”.

How to pre-register for Battlegrounds India Mobile?

Step 1: Android phone users should look up Battlegrounds Mobile India by going on Google PlayStore.

Step 2: Users then need to click on the "Pre-register" button.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Beta Version

Lakhs of players are eagerly waiting for the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch or will be there be any Beta version of the game that could be available before the launch. There are several claims made which states about the Beta version of the game, But according to Dynamo, there are no Battlegrounds mobile India Beta Version.

Battlegrounds Mobile India for iOS Users

Krafton has updated its fans about releasing game for iOS users. The Pre-Registration of Battlegrounds Mobile India is not available for iOS users right now. On asking about when the iOS version will be released, Krafton replied – “We will keep our fans informed on further developments. New updates will be released on our official website and social networks, so please stay tuned for further news!”

It may be recalled that the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile India on September 2, 2020, due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will have restrictions for children and teenagers. Players below 18 years of age will have new restrictions in Battlegrounds Mobile India and will need to register for the game with a phone number that belongs to their parents or guardian.