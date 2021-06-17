BREAKING: Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for download for pre-registered beta testers

The moment all PUBG Mobile India fans were waiting for is here. Krafton released the Battlegrounds Mobile India on Thursday (June 17) in an early surprise. However, it is also for Beta Testers. Earlier reports had speculated that the Indian version of the PUBG Mobile - Battlegrounds Mobile India - would be released on June 18 (Friday).

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been available for pre-registration on the Google Play Store for a while now, and those who were able to get in as Beta Testers early on are in for a treat. According to the Google Play description, players will be able to opt out of the Beta testing and download the public version once it is available.

The game is currently available to only a select few Beta testers who opted in to testing. Only they have early access.

Beta testers can now download the game through the Google Play Store and get a feel for Krafton has in store for Indian gamers.

Download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on Android devices:

Step 1: Users must use this link to join the testing program for Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 2: Once they have become a tester, they should tap the "download" button on the Google Play option.

Step 3: Users will be redirected to the game's page on the Google Play Store.

Step 4: Tap the "Install" button. The game will be automatically downloaded and installed.