Battlegrounds Mobile India launch, PUBG Mobile, PUBG New State: Krafton makes BIG revelations

In a good news for lakhs of PUBG lovers in India, Krafton, the developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile, has revealed the list of other projects on which the company is currently working. It is to be noted that Battlegrounds Mobile India is the desi version of PUBG Mobile India which was banned by the Indian government in September 2020 due to data privacy concerns.

According to Krafton, the company is currently working on their IPO Listing. Kim Chang-Han, CEO of Krafton Co. Ltd. said, “Krafton is a unique entity that has secured both technology, competitiveness, and growth potential through long game production experience and unprecedented success history. We will continue to expand the content territory with the focus on positioning ourselves as a company that leads innovation in the global game industry.” “We had passed the preliminary examination for listing on the KOSPI. The main organizer of the listing is Mirae Asset Securities, and the co-hosts are NH Investment & Securities, Credit Suisse, Citigroup Global Market Securities, and JP Morgan.” Kim Chang-han continued, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile India developer Krafton said that the company is 'working on more than 10-12 new game projects’ Below are all other known projects, titles which company is working on in addition to PUBG Mobile and Battleground Mobile India – PUBG Mobile– Battlegrounds Mobile India – PUBG New State – Callisto Protocol ( Horror game based on Battleground) – Project Cowboy – Open World First/Third person shooter game – Thunder Tier One ( New IP) – ELYON (New IP)– PUBG– Project Windless ( Fantasy game )– Project Vertical ( Open World Shooter game ) – Prologue– 2D Detective– Deep Learning AI stuff

It is to be noted that Krafton is yet to make any official announcement regarding the release date of Battlegrounds Mobile India, the Indianised version of PUBG Mobile India. But it is expected that Battlegrounds Mobile India would be released soon.