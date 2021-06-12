Battlegrounds Mobile India releasing on June 18? BIG update for PUBG Mobile India fans

There is some exciting news for PUBG Mobile India fans! Battlegrounds Mobile India game could be launched in India very soon, the company has teased in a post on Facebook.

Gathering the latest clues and hints dropped by the company, we can expect a launch as early as next week. The official Facebook handle of the game shared a post that contains clues of the Battlegrounds Mobile India game. The teaser has images of a measurement tool and as per the combination of numbers, the gaming community and PUBG fans have deciphered 18 June as the launch date.

Battlegrounds Mobile India's publisher Krafton is yet to share the exact launch date.

In the teaser, the company said, "We know you've been waiting for us since a long time. We're super excited for the biggest drop of the year! Guess the date and let us know in the comments below."

A tipster and PUBG Mobile influencer, Sagar Thakur, aka Maxtern, also teased the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 18.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is expected to offer the same game modes as PUBG Mobile, including battle royale, team deathmatch, war and more. The game may also have the same Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi maps.

Recently, the company opened pre-registration for the game via the Google Play app store. It had also announced that the title registered 7.6 million pre-registrations on its opening day and crossed 20 million pre-books in the country in the next two weeks.

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India has already created quite a buzz in the gaming industry. Scores of gamers are eagerly waiting to look and feel the new avatar of PUBG Mobile India.

However, Battlegrounds Mobile India will not allow players who are younger than 18 to play the game without the consent of their parents/guardians.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, a revised version of PUBG, is exclusively crafted for the Indian audience.

All the features that Krafton has revealed so far are like PUBG Mobile which has created a lot of buzz around the game. Many gamers are eagerly waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch.