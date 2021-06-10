Battlegrounds Mobile India releasing on June 11? BIG update for PUBG Mobile India fans

We have some exciting news for PUBG Mobile India fans! Battleground Mobile India game could be launched in India soon. Many teasers and videos on the internet are already claiming to know the launch date of the game.

A video of Gaurav Chaudhary, famously known as Technical Guruji, has been going viral on the internet. In the video, Gaurav has claimed that Battlegrounds Mobile India is launching tomorrow i.e. June 11, 2011.

In the video, Gaurav can be heard saying, "Krafton has dropped a number of teasers for the game and reports suggest that the Battlegrounds Mobile game might be releasing in India tomorrow. Another speculated date is June 18th, 2021, but there are strong hints that the game might be released tomorrow."

The new Battlegrounds Mobile India is a reminder for those PUBG lovers and has already created quite a buzz in the gaming industry. Scores of gamers are eagerly waiting to look and feel the new avatar of PUBG Mobile India.

For the unversed, the pre-registration of the PUBG's Indian version had begun on May 18 and more than 20 million registrations have been recorded since then.

Battlegrounds Mobile India, a revised version of PUBG, is exclusively crafted for the Indian audience.

All the features that Krafton has revealed so far are like PUBG Mobile which has created a lot of buzz around the game. Many gamers are eagerly waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India to launch have created various videos about the game online. A lot of YouTubers came up with videos claiming the exact date of the Battleground Mobile India launch.