Battlegrounds Mobile India launch date, APK download link, features - Latest updates

PUBG Mobile India fans are waiting with bated breath for the launch Battlegrounds Mobile India - the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile India. Battlegrounds Mobile India launch is expected to release in June itself, however, an official release date hasn’t been official confirmed by Krafton yet.

Ahead of the official launch of the game, Battlegrounds Mobile India has taken to its Facebook page to thank for all the love so far. In the same post, Battlegrounds Mobile India also urges users to pre-register for the game. The Battlegrounds Mobile India is available for pre-registration on Google Play store as well as on www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com.

The Battlegrounds Mobile India game is said to first launch for Android users followed by iOS. The iOS version of the game is in the works and should be released after the Android version is available for everyone, the BGR India reported.

Also read Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: BIG update every PUBG Mobile India fan must know

A report coming from Sportskeeda suggests that the APK download link for Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available on its official website as well. The game will also be available for download on Google Play store at the release. Eventually, the PUBG Mobile’s India version will be available for iOS users in the country as well.

It is pertinent to note that both PUBG Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite are currently banned in India since September 2020 due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.