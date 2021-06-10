Battlegrounds Mobile India launch: BIG update every PUBG Mobile India fan must know

Today is June 10 and it is also the first Solar Eclipse of the year. However, this news is not about the Solar Eclipse but something that is of utmost interest to any PUBG Mobile India fan. Even as many await the launch of the Battlegrounds Mobile India, supposedly to be launched on June 18, there are several in the gaming community believe that the Battlegrounds Mobile India launch would see the light of the day on June 10 i.e. TODAY.

That is because Krafton shared a poster last month with the level 3 helmet superimposed over a source of light, supposedly the sun. The community believes this poster represents a Solar Eclipse, and since the celestial phenomenon is on June 10 (Thursday), Battlegrounds Mobile India may see a release today.

Now, we have to wait and watch whether or not the battle royale game, specially made for Indian gamers, is launched today.

The new trailer of Battlegrounds Mobile India is a reminder for those PUBG lovers who are yet to pre-register for the game to go ahead and do it. The pre-registrations are open on the Google Play Store.

Battlegrounds Mobile India will not allow players who are younger than 18 to play the game without the consent of their parents/guardians.

Meanwhile, PUBG Mobile 1.4 update with new features boasts of an overall better user experience. With a new game mode, vehicle, and shooting mode, fans of the battle royale game are in for an altogether different ride. The update was first made available on May 11 and gamers can download the latest iteration via the APK file.

It is pertinent to note that both PUBG Mobile India and PUBG Mobile Lite are currently banned in India since September 2020 due to data privacy concerns under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.