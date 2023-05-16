Watch: Adivi Sesh feels 'truly overwhelmed' after former President Ram Nath Kovind appreciates his film Major

Adivi Sesh with Ram Nath Kovind and his daughter Swati Kovind/Instagram

Adivi Sesh portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in the biographical action drama Major The actor was hugely applauded for his sincere performance as the late Indian Army officer in the film, which was released in the theatres worldwide on June 3 last year.

As the film nears its first anniversary, Adivi Sesh met former President Ram Nath Kovind who appreciated his efforts in Major. The actor shared a video containing glimpses of their meeting on his Instagram and captioned it, "It’s going to be #MAJOR‘s first anniversary in a few days, and #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan continues to bless us. Had the privilege of meeting with the Honourable Former President Sri Ram Nath Kovindji. I am truly Overwhelmed by his response to our efforts on Major. It was a lovely conversation. Memories of a lifetime. Forever grateful. Forever thankful."

Netizens poured their heart out congratulating the actor for Major in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Congratulations Sesh. You deserve all the love, respect, appreciation, money, and fame. Major is not just a movie. It is an emotion and a reminder to each and every Indian that we are forever indebted to heroes like Sandeep sir who gave up their today to ensure a future for us and that is our duty to become citizens worth their sacrifice. Thank you for bringing this beautiful life to the silver screen."

"I am from the States and I have to say that Major is up there. I saw it while browsing on Netflix. It sparks a great patriotism for your country and you should be very proud of this. I think it might be better than what Hollywood has been coming up with. Hopefully, soon, Indian cinema can come to the States and become more prominent. What a masterpiece of film and acting! Congrats Sir", wrote a US citizen.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major also features Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in the supporting roles. It is bankrolled by the Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Sony Pictures International Productions and A+S Movies serve as co-producers.



