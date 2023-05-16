Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Adivi Sesh feels 'truly overwhelmed' after former President Ram Nath Kovind appreciates his film Major

Major has Adivi Sesh portraying Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 16, 2023, 06:05 PM IST

Watch: Adivi Sesh feels 'truly overwhelmed' after former President Ram Nath Kovind appreciates his film Major
Adivi Sesh with Ram Nath Kovind and his daughter Swati Kovind/Instagram

Adivi Sesh portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in the biographical action drama Major The actor was hugely applauded for his sincere performance as the late Indian Army officer in the film, which was released in the theatres worldwide on June 3 last year.

As the film nears its first anniversary, Adivi Sesh met former President Ram Nath Kovind who appreciated his efforts in Major. The actor shared a video containing glimpses of their meeting on his Instagram and captioned it, "It’s going to be #MAJOR‘s first anniversary in a few days, and #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan continues to bless us. Had the privilege of meeting with the Honourable Former President Sri Ram Nath Kovindji. I am truly Overwhelmed by his response to our efforts on Major. It was a lovely conversation. Memories of a lifetime. Forever grateful. Forever thankful."

Netizens poured their heart out congratulating the actor for Major in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Congratulations Sesh. You deserve all the love, respect, appreciation, money, and fame. Major is not just a movie. It is an emotion and a reminder to each and every Indian that we are forever indebted to heroes like Sandeep sir who gave up their today to ensure a future for us and that is our duty to become citizens worth their sacrifice. Thank you for bringing this beautiful life to the silver screen."

"I am from the States and I have to say that Major is up there. I saw it while browsing on Netflix. It sparks a great patriotism for your country and you should be very proud of this. I think it might be better than what Hollywood has been coming up with. Hopefully, soon, Indian cinema can come to the States and become more prominent. What a masterpiece of film and acting! Congrats Sir", wrote a US citizen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major also features Prakash Raj, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, and Murali Sharma in the supporting roles. It is bankrolled by the Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu under his banner  G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Sony Pictures International Productions and A+S Movies serve as co-producers.

READ | Adivi Sesh visits 26/11 memorial with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
IPL 2023 opening ceremony: Arijit Singh, Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia enthrall the audience in Ahmedabad
From Neena Gupta to Sushmita Sen: Look at Bollywood’s single moms
Streaming This Week: Rocket Boys 2, Vaathi, Kuttey, binge-watch these latest OTT series and movies
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.