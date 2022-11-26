Adivi Sesh visits 26/11 memorial with Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents

Adivi Sesh/Instagram

Adivi Sesh, who portrayed Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the movie Major, travelled to Mumbai to honour the troops who lost their lives in the horrific attacks of 26/11 on Saturday, November 26. The actor, along with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's family, was seen paying his respects at the memorial service for the 26/11 attacks.

The actor considers the brave's family as his own and the family too, takes him for their own son. His love and respect for Major Unnikrishnan's family is clearly visible. Adivi Sesh says, "Every time I come here, I feel it is an honour that I get to pay respects to these brave hearts in person. No one can ever forget the sacrifice they have made for the country. I even hold the Unnikrishnan family in high regard since it's not easy to do what they did. I care for them and respect them like they're my own parents and they too, treat me like their own son."

Sesh, who also wrote the story and screenplay of the biographical action film directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, shared a picture and video with them on his Instagram account and wrote, "With Uncle & Amma at the #2611 Memorial. Prayed for the fallen. #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan and the others. We shall always remember."

When the trailer was launched, Sesh acknowledged Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents' contribution to the making of the movie. "Our motivation is Major Sandeep. The movie's first audiences are his parents. They don't have another son, they don't have another daughter. Their main hope is to keep Major Sandeep's memories alive forever. They wanted to keep his memory alive," he recalled emotionally.



Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh will be seen next in HIT 2 in which he plays the lead role of inspector Krishna Dev aka KD in the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT). The Telugu crime thriller, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu who also helmed the prequel in 2020, will release in cinemas on December 2.