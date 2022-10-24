Search icon
Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi reveals title of his next, announces film's release date

Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya is set to clash with Thalapathy's Vijay and Prabhas' Adipurush in January 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 01:56 PM IST

Waltair Veerayya first look/Chiranjeevi Twitter

The Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi revealed the title of his next film on the auspicious occasion of Diwali on Monday, October 24. Directed by KS Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby Kolli, the action-packed entertainer has been titled Waltair Veerayya. The production house also released a teaser video in which they unveiled the actor's look from the film.

Also starring Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, and Catherine Tresa, the film has been bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers and the film's music is being composed by Devi Sri Prasad, who gained immense fame after composing the chartbuster songs of Allu Arjun's blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise.

Waltair Veerayya has been slated to release during the Sankranthi next year and will clash with multiple other films at the box office. Starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana Adipurush will also release during the festive weekend on January 12, 2023.

Thalapathy Vijay's next Varisu, which will be dubbed in Telugu as Vaarasudu, is also set for theatrical release during the same Pongal weekend. In fact, Mythri Movie Makers have another of their films planned as a Sankranthi release, the actioner Veera Simha Reddy headlined by Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Another Telugu language spy thriller film titled Agent starring Akhil Akkineni and the Malayalam superstar Mammootty is set to release in the same weekend. This makes five films of multiple languages releasing during the same weekend of Makar Sankranti or Pongal in January 2023.

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi was most recently in the political thriller GodFather, in which Salman Khan also played a cameo role. An official remake of Mohanlal's Malayalam language blockbuster Lucifer, the film became a success and crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

