Vikram: Suriya reveals he didn't wish to play Rolex in Kamal Haasan's film, says 'did it just for one man'

Suriya as Rolex in Vikram/Twitter

Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Vikram is the highest-grossing Tamil film of the year with collections of over Rs 400 crore. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed action thriller saw Suriya playing the cameo role of the deadly drug kingpin Rolex in the film's climax. The actor surprised the audience with his villainous avatar in his five-minute appearance.

On October 9, the actor was named the Best Actor for his excellent performance as Maara in the 2020 drama Soorarai Pottru at the 67th Filmfare Awards South in Bengaluru. When Suriya went on the stage to receive the black statuette, the audience started chanting Rolex.

Hearing the same, the show's host Ramesh Aravind asked Suriya if he would return as Rolex in the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe, to which the Jai Bhim actor said, "I think time will answer. If it comes, I'll do it." The actor even revealed that he almost said no to the role and didn't wish to play it, but did it only because of Kamal Haasan.

"Whatever I’m today, no matter what I’m doing in life, Kamal sir would’ve always been my inspiration. When he called and said there’s an opportunity, I didn’t want to let go of it. I want to share this with everyone. Whenever you’re scared, that’s when you want to jump and that's when you grow. It was a last-minute decision. I was going to call and tell Lokesh, I won’t do it. But I did it just for one man, Ulaganayagan", Suriya can be heard saying in the viral clip from the awards night.

READ | #Rolex trends on Twitter as Suriya's cameo in Kamal Haasan's Vikram wins the internet



The director Lokesh Kanagaraj directly linked Vikram with his 2019 film titled Kaithi starring Suriya's younger brother Karthi in the leading role of Dilli. Fans are even speculating that Suriya will appear as the primary villain in Kaithi 2 before Vikram 3 sees a face-off between Kamal Haasan, Suriya, and Karthi's characters.