Urfi Javed and Orhan Awatramani pose together at Disco Dancer The Musical, fans say ‘rab ne bana di jodi’

Orhan Awatramani-Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed known for her bizarre yet unique fashion sense keeps on surprising netizens with her outfits. Recently the model faced backlash when she painted breasts on her dress. Now, the model was seen attending Disco Dancer, the musical event hosted by Suniel Shetty to pay tribute to late singer Bappi Lahiri. BIGG Boss OTT fame was seen posing with Orhan Awatramani and fans not only commented on her weird dress but also called Orry and Urfi’s pair “rab ne bana di Jodi.”

On Friday, Viral Bhayani posted a video where Urfi Javed can be seen arriving at the musical event and posing with Orhan Awatramani. Urfi was seen donning a bizarre cut-out black gown and the model completed her look with a weird ‘lizard’ neckpiece and a silver headband. On the other hand, Orry was seen donning a casual co-ord set at the event.

Netizens trolled Urfi Javed for her dress and jewelry and also commented on her and Orry’s Jodi. One of the comments read, “Their pair is nice, two cartoons together.” Another comment read, “Ekta Kapoor’s next naagin in the launch.” Another wrote, Rab ne bana di Jodi.” Another user commented, “Their pair is best, get the two married.” “She is wearing a lizard and posing with a budding artist. What a combo,” another fan wrote.

Disco Dancer- The Musical is a musical concert hosted by Suniel Shetty to pay tribute to Bappi Lahiri. The musical show premiered on April 14, 2023. The event was attended by many celebrities including Urfi Javed, Orhan Awatramani, Sunny Leone, Mithun Chakraborty, Suniel Shetty, and others.

Recently, in an interview with Humans of Bombay, Urfi Javed shared her feelings on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark and said, “Kareena’s praise made me forget the sorrow of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark. I was like bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir( leave Ranbir), Kareena Kapoor ne meri tareef kari hai, ab kya Ranbir ki aukat (Kareena Kapoor has complimented me now I don’t need anyone’s validation).”

The model later clarified her statement and said, “I never said go to hell Ranbir, I said Ranbir bhaad mai jaaye, Kareena ne meri tareef kardi hai isse zayada validation kya chahiye (I said leave Ranbir, Kareena has praised me now, I don't need anyone's validation) and I said it in a very sarcastic and humorous way, I didn’t mean to disrespect anyone. And ‘bhaad’ is not equal to hell.”

