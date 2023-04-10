Urfi Javed draws internet's ire as she poses topless in see-through outfit made of gajra: 'Please ban her...'

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has irked netizens yet again. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, sharing a video of herself in yet another unusual outfit, made just of gajras (flowers). As the actress peformed a mini sensuous dance in the video, her followers and fans had mixed reactions. While some praised her, others felt the outfit was bordering on nudity and obscene.

The video, which Urfi simply captioned with a flower emoji, had the popular model-turned-actress dressed in an outfit made of gajras. The gajras formed a thigh-high slit skirt and one also adorned Urfi’s hair. But the actress remained completely topless, covering her breasts with her hands as she posed or the camera. She gazed into the camera as the light flickered in the short video.

Many praised the actress for her bold look, something she has become known for. Yet another knockout sexy avatar of Uorfi,” wrote one fan. Another comment read, “Nice blend of traditional and modern.” However, many were not pleased with Urfi’s overtly bold avatar. One user complained, “This is nudity on a public platform. Please ban her account.” Another wrote, “What good is this to earn money by exposing your body like this.”

A few also chided Urfi for posing provocatively during the Ramadan, a Holy month in Islam. “This is not right. You should be more sensitive towards religion, at least your religion,” wrote one. Many defended Urfi aganst the criticism as well. “Yaha jitne log Gyan pelne aaye hai wo aaram se isko unfollow kar de (All the people here advising her can simply unfollow her instead).”

Urfi Javed, 25, made her debut in the world of television while still in her teens. She worked in a number of TV shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, and Daayan from 2016-20. She gained nationwide fame with her appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 followed by Splitsvilla the following year.