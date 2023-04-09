Urfi Javed reacts to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark, says ‘Bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir’

Ranbir Kapoor-Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed, then model who is known for her bold outfits and for expressing her unfiltered thoughts recently surprised her fans with a video wherein she could be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body in a pink saree. The Bigg Boss OTT fame has been garnering a lot of positive attention along with some negative ones. Recently in an interview, the actress finally reacted to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark.

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Urfi Javed revealed her past story and when asked about getting compliments from Kareena Kapoor the model said, “I was blown away, I couldn’t believe it at first, i thought it is some kind of joke. She might have said something bad and these people are joking with me that she has said something good. But then I just saw the video and that day I felt that I have achieved something in life. Kareena Kapoor complimented me, I was like I have achieved a lot.”

She further talked that Kareena’s compliment made Ranbir Kapoor’s remark almost irrelevant to her and said, “The disappointment that about Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark. I was like bhaad mai jaaye Ranbir( leave Ranbir), Kareena Kapoor ne meri tareef kari hai, ab kya Ranbir ki aukat (Kareena Kapoor has complimented me now I don’t need anyone’s validation).

For the unversed, When Ranbir Kapoor appeared on her sister Kareena Kapoor’s chat show what women want, she had a segment where the actor had to guess whether the photo shown by the host is in good taste or bad taste. In the segment, when Kareena showed Urfi’s photo, Ranbir asked, “Yeh Urfi hai (Is she Urfi0?” when Kareena nodded, the actor further said, “I am not a fan of this kind of fashion, but I believe we are living in a world today where if you are comfortable in skin..." Kareena interrupted and asked him to judge her between 'good taste or bad taste.' Ranbir replied, "Bad taste.”

On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor was seen appreciating Urfi Javed in an interview with Times Now Digital, and the actress said, “I am not as gutsy as Urfi but I feel it's extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing."

Kareena also added, "The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.”

Read Urfi Javed gets trolled for wearing fishing net with gajra, netizens say 'machware aapko khoj rahe hai'