The Ghost box office collection day 2 estimate: Nagarjuna starrer action thriller likely to earn Rs 1 crore

Headlined by South superstar Nagarjuna, the spy action thriller The Ghost was released in the theatres on October 5, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra. The film clashed with Chiranjeevi starrer political thriller GodFather at the box office. While the former has taken a thunderous opening, the latter has had a shockingly terrible start.

According to the early box office estimates provided by the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com, the Nagarjuna starrer film collected only Rs 1 crore on its second day of release after earning Rs 3.5 crore on its opening day, taking the two-day total collection to Rs 4.5 crore, which is extremely poor for a film helmed by one of the biggest stars.

Apart from the Om Namo Venkatesaya star, the Praveen Sattaru directorial features two Bollywood actresses Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag as the leading ladies. Anikha Surendran, Manish Chaudhari, Ravi Varma, and Jayaprakash are also seen in pivotal roles.

The Ghost, which has been mounted on a large canvas under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment Banners, features Nagarjuna as the retired RAW officer Vikram. The star learnt the Israeli martial art Krav Maga and the Japanese sword fighting Katana for his role.

On the other hand, GodFather, the Telugu remake of Mohanlal starrer Malayalam film Lucifer, had a massive opening with collections of Rs 38 crore worldwide. The presence of Salman Khan in a crucial cameo also helped the Telugu movie to open big in the Hindi and overseas markets.



Meanwhile, Nagarjuna recently returned to Bollywood after nineteen years with Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in which he played Anish Shetty, the keeper of Nandiastra, and his brief role was hugely appreciated by the moviegoers. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.