Nagarjuna Akkineni breaks silence on his film The Ghost clashing with Chiranjeevi starrer GodFather

Nagarjuna in The Ghost-Chiranjeevi in GodFather/Twitter

After wooing the audience with his brief yet important role as the artist Anish Shetty, the keeper of the Nandiastra, in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is now gearing up for the release of his next film The Ghost, an action thriller film directed by Praveen Sattaru.

The Ghost is slated to release in cinemas on October 5, coinciding with the festival of Dussehra, and will clash with another major film from the Telugu cinema at the box office. Chiranjeevi's political thriller GodFather too arrives in cinemas on the same date and the audience can't wait to see this epic battle between the two iconic stars on the big screen.

Now, the Wild Dog star has broken his silence on this much-awaited clash in his recent interview. Talking about the Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star, Nagarjuna said to Pinkvilla, "I have always looked up to him, he has achieved so much, and people just love him there. He is a mighty opponent, so of course, I am worried and anxious."

Speaking about the box office clash, he further added, "But we know that the festival season is like that. Dussehra festival has traditionally had two to three films released in the last 40-50 years. They do well, now if the film is bad it won’t do well. Even if it's a solo release it won’t do well if the film is bad."



Both the South Indian films also have Bollywood tadka in them with Sonal Chauhan and Gul Panag playing the leading actresses in The Ghost, while GodFather marks Salman Khan's debut in Tollywood as the Sultan actor will be seen playing a crucial cameo in the Mohan Raja directorial. Nayanthara stars as the leading lady in Chiranjeevi's film.