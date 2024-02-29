South India's richest actor is worth Rs 3100 crore, owns studio, private jet; not Rajni, Prabhas, Vijay, NTR, Ram Charan

The richest actor from south India, with a net worth of Rs 3100 crore, is even wealthier than most Bollywood superstars

The four south Indian industries have given numerous superstars over the last eight decades. From the days of MG Ramachandran and NT Rama Rao to the current era of Thalapathy Vijay, Prabhas, and Yash, there have been plenty of megastars, who have earned not just name but also big bucks. And yet, there is one actor who is richer than all of them eve though some have seen more success than him.

The richest actor from south India with Rs 3100 crore net worth

Nagarjuna Akkineni, known mononymously as Nagarjuna, is one of the most successful Indian actors of his generation and also south India’s richest actor. As per numerous reports, Nagarjuna is worth an astounding Rs 3100 crore, making him richer than contemporaries like Chiranjeevi (Rs 1600 crore) and Venkatesh (Rs 2200 crore), as well legends from other industries, such as Rajinikanth (Rs 430 crore), Kamal Haasan (Rs 150 crore), Mammootty (Rs 340 crore), and not to mention younger superstars like Vijay (Rs 420 crore), Ajith (Rs 350 crore), and Prabhas (Rs 250 crore).

The secret behind Nagarjuna’s immense wealth

While the likes of Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan have all seen greater success than Nagarjuna at the box office, the Telugu star is richer because of a combination of great business decisions and smart investments. He is the founding partner of N3 Realty Enterprises, a successful real estate firm, and also owns Annapurna Studios, a production company. Nagarjuna has also had stake in four sports teams across different sports like football, badminton, and motorsports.

Expensive things owned by Nagarjuna Akkineni

Being the richest actor in south India, Nagarjuna owns some very luxurious and expensive things. These include a private jet, a palatial bungalow in Hyderabad reportedly worth Rs 40 crore, over half a dozen luxury cars, and much more.