Ram Charan's look as Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR inspires Ganapati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

Ram Charan's fans are calling the actor 'demi-god' while sharing photos of Ganesh Idols dresses in his RRR look. Check out viral tweets below.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 01:55 PM IST

Ram Charan's RRR look inspires Ganapati idols/Twitter

Even five months after its release, the craze for RRR continues to grow among the audience and the latest can be seen in the Ganapati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi being inspired by Ram Charan's look from SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza released on March 25.

While Jr NTR played the revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan portrayed the freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju. Ram Charan's look from the film's climax sequence has inspired Ganesh statues across the country. The photos for the same are spreading like a wildfire across social media.

Ram Charan's fan clubs are sharing pictures of the Ganapati idols, dressed as the RRR character, on Twitter with tweets like, "Our Demi-God @AlwaysRamCharan With Ganesha Idols !!#ManOfMassesRamCharan" and "Ramaraju Craze". Check out the viral tweets here.

Talking about RRR, the SS Rajamouli directorial earned close to Rs 1,200 crore at the worldwide box office and turned out to be a global blockbuster. The film also featured Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn playing Ram Charan's wife and father respectively.

Recently, the netizens on social media are demanding that RRR should be sent as India's official entry at the Oscars, especially after the film is receiving widespread love and acclaim from the West including famous Hollywood directors such as Edgar Wright, Joe Russo, and James Gunn among others.

Back home, Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap also stated in a recent interview that there is a 99% chance of RRR getting nominated among the final five films for the Best International Feature Film (previously called Best Foreign Language Film) at the Academy Awards next year.

READ | Anurag Kashyap talks about RRR impact on Hollywood, says 'it has 99% chance of getting nominated at Oscars'

Meanwhile, after RRR, Ram Charan will be seen next in Shankar's political action thriller sharing screen space with Kiara Advani who stars as the female lead. The film, currently untitled, is being called from its working title of RC15 and will release in cinemas next year.

