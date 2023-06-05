Search icon
Naga Chaitanya denies reports of doing this Hindi blockbuster film's remake in South

While Naga Chaitanya was rumoured to play Kartik Aaryan's role in the bilingual Tamil-Telugu remake of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it was reported that Jyotika has been cast to play Tabu's role.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:54 PM IST

Legendary actor Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya has carved his own niche in Tollywood with successful films like Ye Maaya Chesave, Love Story, Majili, and Manam among others. Recently, it was reported that the actor, who is fondly referred to as Chay, has been roped in to lead the Tamil and Telugu bilingual remake of Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

But, now the actor has denied these reports as his team has circulated the message to South Indian entertainment portals that read, "FACT CHECK: The news which is being circulated regarding Chay doing the remake of #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is completely false. - Team Naga Chaitanya". It was rumoured that he will essay Kartik's role, while Jyotika will play Tabu's role in the remake.

Producer KE Gnanavel Raja recently confirmed to Free Press Journal that he has bought the rights to the 2022 Hindi film. "I have purchased the South remake rights of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, we will spin the story a little bit as per the taste of the South Indian audiences, especially the Tamil/Telugu audiences. Most of the story remains unchanged." he said.

When he was asked about the reports of Naga Chaitanya and Jyotika being finalised for the film, the producer had told the portal, "Who told you this? Nothing has been finalised. We are just waiting to get clear dates We are in the process of finalising the right cast. Right now I can only confirm this. We will begin shooting in the month of July/August."

For the unversed, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles. The Anees Bazmi directorial was a blockbuster earning more than Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office. It was the standalone sequel of the 2007 horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan and featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles.

