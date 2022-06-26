Kiara Advani has epic response to Kartik Aaryan's BTS photo from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets with Tabu

Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the leading roles has turned out to be a box office blockbuster as the film continues its successful run in its theatres in its sixth week even after being released on the streaming platform Netflix.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, June 25, Kartik dropped a behind-the-scenes photo from the film's set featuring him and Tabu wearing masks and smiling widely as the Dhamaka star looked into the camera and the Andhadhun star looked in another direction.

He captioned the photo with their character names, "Besties Rooh Baba And Manju feeling on Top of the World #BhoolBhulaiyaa2" as Kartik plays Ruhaan Randhawa aka Rooh Baba and Tabu plays twin sisters Manjulika and Anjulika in the Anees Baazmee directorial.

While Tabu wrote Darna Mana Hai reacting to the picture, it was their co-star Kiara's epic comment that won the internet as she didn't leave a chance to promote her latest release JugJugg Jeeyo co-starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Taking to the comments section, the Kabir Singh actress wrote, "Reet ke taraf se aap dono ko #JugJuggJeeyo" with Reet as her character name in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.





Netizens were quick to react to Kiara's opportunistic comment as they replied to the actress with comments such as, "Lol the best comment!!! You are a total Queen promoting 2 films together!", "I can’t believe she just did that. Girl, u are fire", and "sneaking into the comments section...that was smooth AF....Lmao..promotion karne ka Ninja technique! Reet/Naina is fire".



In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kiara was called the 'lucky factor' as her recent releases from Shershaah to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have proved to be critical and commercial successes. Reacting to the same, the actress said that she concentrates on her work and would not like to jinx her upcoming films.