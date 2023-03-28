Search icon
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dinner picture from London surfaces on social media, see viral photo

Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, is rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 04:54 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's dinner picture from London surfaces on social media, see viral photo
Naga Chaitanya spotted with Sobhita Dhulipala/Instagram

In October 2021, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced their separation after their four-year-long marriage. In June last year, Nagarjuna Akkineni's son was rumoured to be dating Sobhita Dhulipala. However, the two have been silent about the reports regarding their relationship.

However, a photo is now going viral in which Chaitanya and Sobhita can be seen at a famous London restaurant. This picture, which went viral on social media on Tuesday, was actually posted by the Michelin Star Chef Surender Mohan, who runs the famous Indian restaurant Jamavar in London, on February 1.

Sharing the picture with Naga Chaitanya, the chef wrote, "It was our humble pleasure to have @chayakkineni dine with us. Happy to know that you enjoyed your meal and thank you for choosing to visit @jamavarlondon". The Ponniyin Selvan actress Sobhita Dhulipala can be spotted sitting at the table in the background.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surender Mohan (@chefsurendermohan)

In June 2022, Chaitanya and Sobhita were spotted together at the Naga's under-construction home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, as per a Pinkvilla report. The report also mentioned that the two of them were spotted multiple times at the same hotel where Sobhita was staying during the promotions of her film Major and Chaitanya even attended the actress's birthday last year in May.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga will be seen next in the actioner Custody which is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 12. Sobhita will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 slated to hit theatres on April 28. She will also be seen in The Night Manager Part 2 and the highly awaited second season of Made In Heaven this year.

