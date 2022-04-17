KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Yash starrer crosses Rs 400 crore mark

File photo

KGF Chapter 2 has done it yet again! Yes, you read that correctly, the Yash starred film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in just three days.





#KGFChapter2 CROSSES ₹400 cr mark in just 3 days.



All set to STORM past ₹500 cr today.#Yash #KGF2 April 17, 2022



Prashanth Neel's directorial is trending better than other all-time blockbusters like Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh. He also predicted that the film would gross Rs 185 crores over the prolonged four-day weekend.