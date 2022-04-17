Search icon
KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 3: Yash starrer crosses Rs 400 crore mark

Prashanth Neel's directorial KGF Chapter 2 is trending better than other all-time blockbusters like Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

File photo

KGF Chapter 2 has done it yet again! Yes, you read that correctly, the Yash starred film has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark in just three days.

 


Prashanth Neel's directorial is trending better than other all-time blockbusters like Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh. He also predicted that the film would gross Rs 185 crores over the prolonged four-day weekend.

 

