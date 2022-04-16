KGF Chapter 2: Yash's film BEATS Jai Bhim, RRR to become IMDB's highest rated Indian film

KGF Chapter 2

Yash and his film KGF Chapter 2 are not re-writing but creating new history at the Indian box office. Apart from the monstrous commercial success, the film is also setting new benchmarks in the digital world too. Now the much-loved sequel has become the highest-rated Indian film on Indian Movie Database (IMDB). The recently released film was the 2nd highest rated movie on IMDb’s top Indian films list earlier today. KGF Chapter 2 has also outranked RRR, Jai Bhim, and even Anbe Sivam to become the No.1 Indian film on IMDb. Currently, the film is been rated 9.7 out of 10

READ: KGF Chapter 2 box office collection day 2: Yash's film makes history, earns Rs 300 crore

Before the film's release, the die-hard fans of the actor have decided to celebrate his massive stardom and swag with a massive mosaic portrait. The Akhila Karnataka Rocking Star Yash fans association members used more than 2,000 books to make this poster which covers an area of 25,650 Sqft. This record-breaking portrait is 135×190ft in dimensions, and the final artwork justifies Yash's larger-than-life persona. This mega-size portrait even caught Yash's attention, and he shared their hard work on his Twitter, acknowledged their love, and call them his family. Yash said, "My Fan(m)ily - My STRENGTH! Your Love and support is my power...The world is ours!"

Speaking about the collections, till now KGF Chapter 2 has collected Rs 300 crores gross worldwide, out of which, Rs 234 crores are the domestic markets. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that Prashanth Neel's directorial is trending better than other all-time blockbusters like Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal. He also said that the film is expected to earn Rs 185 crores in the extended 4-day weekend.

Released nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, K.G.F.: Chapter 2 is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.