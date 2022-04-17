KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer set to earn Rs 500 crore in first weekend

File photo

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is on a rampage, causing a worldwide tsunami, and there is no sign of it stopping soon. In just two days, KGF Chapter 2 has raked in Rs 300 crores worldwide, with the Hindi version setting a new record of Rs 100 crores in North India. The film is now expected to gross Rs 500 crore in its opening weekend.







Prashanth Neel's directorial is trending better than other all-time blockbusters like Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh. He also predicted that the film would gross Rs 185 crores over the prolonged four-day weekend.