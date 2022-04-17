Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer set to earn Rs 500 crore in first weekend

KGF Chapter 2 has raked in Rs 300 crores worldwide, with the Hindi version setting a new record of Rs 100 crores in North India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 17, 2022, 07:43 AM IST

KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash starrer set to earn Rs 500 crore in first weekend
File photo

Yash's KGF Chapter 2 is on a rampage, causing a worldwide tsunami, and there is no sign of it stopping soon. In just two days, KGF Chapter 2 has raked in Rs 300 crores worldwide, with the Hindi version setting a new record of Rs 100 crores in North India. The film is now expected to gross Rs 500 crore in its opening weekend.

Whats-App-Image-2022-04-17-at-6-46-21-AM

Prashanth Neel's directorial is trending better than other all-time blockbusters like Bahubali 2: The Conclusion and Dangal, according to trade expert Taran Adarsh. He also predicted that the film would gross Rs 185 crores over the prolonged four-day weekend.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.