Kantara: Nikamma actress Shilpa Shetty, Baahubali star Anushka Shetty laud Rishab Shetty's film

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, who were the leading actors in the Baahubali films, also heaped praises on Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 01:05 PM IST

The latest Kannada blockbuster Kantara, starring and directed by Rishab Shetty, has found its latest fans in two Shettys, the Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and the South sensation Anushka Shetty. Both the leading ladies took to their Instagram accounts and shared their experiences of watching Kantara.

Shilpa, who was last seen on the big screen in the action-comedy Nikamma, shared a picture from the theatre and wrote, "Appreciation post for #kantara. Watched the film in the theatre..OMG! What a narrative, emotion, vibe, and world.. Had goosebumps during the climax."

"The POWER OF CINEMA transports the watcher into this world...A world I belong to, really took me back to my roots. Without any bias, This one’s a must-watch just for the sheer brilliance of storytelling, performances, heart, faith, and direction. @rishabshetty77 @rishabshettyfilms Hats off to your conviction and versatility, You have worn many hats in this project and added feathers to it too. Enjoy the success", she concluded.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

READ | Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Anushka, who played the role of Devasena in the two Baahubali films directed by SS Rajamouli, requested her followers to watch the film in the theatres as she wrote, "Watched #kantara...totally, totally loved it, congratulations to each and every actor, producers, technicians…team Kantara u all were amazing, and thank you all for the experience...Rishab Shetty you were amazing...Please watch the movie in the theatres...don’t miss it."

Earlier, various celebrities such as Prabhas, Kiccha Sudeep, and Prithviraj Sukumaran had heaped praises on the film on their social media. Reacting to the stars appreciating his film, Rishab told DNA, "I feel delighted that the regional, rooted film that I have made is garnering praise and is being supported by the stars. Prithviraj Sir even told that if he had seen the film before, he would have suggested Vijay Kiragandur (the producer) to release it pan-India from the first day itself. Prabhas Sir also has appreciated a lot. Sudeep Sir and his entire family watched the film. After the film, Sudeep made me talk to his mother over a call. She was very emotional after watching the film. There are also many stars from the Kannada industry who have heaped praise on the film, it feels great."

