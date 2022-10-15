Kantara: Rishab Shetty talks about his Bollywood plans, says 'always wanted to do Kannada films' | Exclusive

Rishab Shetty/Instagram

After the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2 earlier this year, Kantara has become the latest film from Kannada cinema that has won the hearts of audiences with its breathtaking visuals, rousing music, epic storytelling, and unforgettable climax. Coincidentally Yash's actioner and Rishab Shetty's revenge drama have been bankrolled by the same production company, Hombale Films.

In a freewheeling conversation with DNA, we asked the director-actor Rishab Shetty and the film's leading lady Sapthami Gowda if they would agree to work in a Bollywood film and what factors would make them do so. The Kirik Party star told us, "I never thought about this. I am struggling so much to speak in Hindi in the interview itself. I always wanted to make Kannada films, present the regional content to the world outside."

Continuing further, he added, "There is no language barrier these days. Now, Indian cinema is being made and people are watching regional, rooted films with subtitles. Kantara received the highest footfalls outside the state, and this is a sign of great development. I wasn't keen on adding subtitles also because I wanted to do the story visually. I have always wanted to make Kannada films and haven't thought about acting in a Bollywood movie."

Sapthami, who made her acting debut in the 2019 Kannada crime drama Popcorn Monkey Tiger before her second release Kantara, added, "Firstly, I didn't even expect that Kantara would become this big and we would be releasing the film in Hindi. So, coming to Bollywood and doing a film there, I haven't thought about it. But of course, if given the opportunity, I would definitely take it. When I got into the industry, it seemed like a far-off dream and I have only come a little closer to that today."



After seeing the thunderous response to its Kannada version which was released in the theatres on September 30, the film has been released in Hindi on October 14, in Tamil and Telugu on October 15, and the Malayalam version will be out on October 20.