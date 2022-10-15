Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Kantara: Rishab Shetty talks about his Bollywood plans, says 'always wanted to do Kannada films' | Exclusive

"There is no language barrier now, people are watching regional films with subtitles", said Rishab Shetty when asked if he would do a Hindi film.

Reported By:Aman Wadhwa| Edited By: Aman Wadhwa |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Kantara: Rishab Shetty talks about his Bollywood plans, says 'always wanted to do Kannada films' | Exclusive
Rishab Shetty/Instagram

After the blockbuster success of KGF Chapter 2 earlier this year, Kantara has become the latest film from Kannada cinema that has won the hearts of audiences with its breathtaking visuals, rousing music, epic storytelling, and unforgettable climax. Coincidentally Yash's actioner and Rishab Shetty's revenge drama have been bankrolled by the same production company, Hombale Films.

In a freewheeling conversation with DNA, we asked the director-actor Rishab Shetty and the film's leading lady Sapthami Gowda if they would agree to work in a Bollywood film and what factors would make them do so. The Kirik Party star told us, "I never thought about this. I am struggling so much to speak in Hindi in the interview itself. I always wanted to make Kannada films, present the regional content to the world outside."

Continuing further, he added, "There is no language barrier these days. Now, Indian cinema is being made and people are watching regional, rooted films with subtitles. Kantara received the highest footfalls outside the state, and this is a sign of great development. I wasn't keen on adding subtitles also because I wanted to do the story visually. I have always wanted to make Kannada films and haven't thought about acting in a Bollywood movie."

Sapthami, who made her acting debut in the 2019 Kannada crime drama Popcorn Monkey Tiger before her second release Kantara, added, "Firstly, I didn't even expect that Kantara would become this big and we would be releasing the film in Hindi. So, coming to Bollywood and doing a film there, I haven't thought about it. But of course, if given the opportunity, I would definitely take it. When I got into the industry, it seemed like a far-off dream and I have only come a little closer to that today."

READ | Kantara: Rishab Shetty reveals if he had doubts about releasing film in multiple languages | Exclusive

After seeing the thunderous response to its Kannada version which was released in the theatres on September 30, the film has been released in Hindi on October 14, in Tamil and Telugu on October 15, and the Malayalam version will be out on October 20.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Krishnam Raju death: Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu others mourn veteran actor's demise
IN PICS: Staying at THIS hotel will cost you more than Rs 22 lakh per day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.