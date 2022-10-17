Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty's film crosses Rs 100 crore mark worldwide

Kantara/File photo

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty in the leading role of Shiva, the Kannada language film Kantara is being hailed for its superlative storytelling, cinematography, performances, music, and direction. The film has now entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club and has become the sixth Kannada film to achieve this feat.

Trade analyst and entertainment tracker Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter account on Sunday, October 16, and wrote, "Massive Success for #Kantara as it enters the ₹ 100 Cr WW Gross Club. Mostly from the Kannada version. Telugu and Hindi - The Box office rampage has just started."

Massive Success for #Kantara as it enters the ₹ 100 Cr WW Gross Club..



Mostly from the Kannada version..



Telugu and Hindi - The Box office rampage has jus started.. @shetty_rishab @hombalefilms pic.twitter.com/3vQYC5KXNf — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 16, 2022

The revenge drama Kantara hit the theatres in its original Kannada version on September 30 and after receiving a thunderous response from even the non-Kannadigas, the production house Hombale Films decided to release the film in multiple languages. The Hindi dubbed version of Kantara was released in the theaters on October 14, the Tamil and Telugu versions hit the theatres on October 15, and the Malayalam one will be out in cinemas on October 20.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, when we asked Rishab if he had any doubts that the film might lose its context when it travels across borders, he told us, "The emotions are the same. The culture and traditions I have shown in the film such as Bhoota Kola are from coastal Karnataka, but I have represented it through the universal theme of man vs nature conflict. I feel that this conflict is present in each and every corner of India. And the way people are talking about the final 15-20 minutes, the climax of the film, that will stay original, and now, the Hindi speaking people will see in their language, so they will understand it even better."



READ | Kantara: Adipurush star Prabhas watches Rishab Shetty's film twice, calls it 'an extraordinary experience'

Kantara is bankrolled by Hombale Films, the production house behind Prashanth Neel and Yash's blockbuster KGF franchise and Neel's upcoming actioner with Prabhas titled Salaar.