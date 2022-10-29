Search icon
Kantara: Makers of Rishab Shetty starrer ordered to stop playing Varaha Roopam song in theatres, online platforms

Amid the blockbuster run at the box office, Kantara landed into the controversy of copyright infringement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 10:00 PM IST

Kantara

Kantara makers have asked theatres and streaming platforms to stop screening and streaming of song Varaha Roopam after the Kozhikode Sessions Court issued an injunction against the makers. 

As per the notice, the makers of the Rishab Shetty starrer have been barred from playing the song in theatres and other streaming platforms. Kerala-based music band, Thaikudam Bridge lodged a copyright infringement complaint against the makers of Kantara. The popular indie music band even took their discontent to social media, and they stated that they are taking a legal route against the makers. The band has accused team Kantara of allegedly plagiarising their song Navarasam (2015). 

Thaikudam Bridge took to Instagram to share the news of the court injunction. The post read, "The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the producer, director, music composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan, and others from playing the song Varaaha Roopam in the film Kantara without the permission of Thaikudam Bridge. Suit for injunction has been filed on behalf of Thaikkudum Bridge by Music Attorney, Satish Murthi, Advocate Supreme Court of India."

The latest actioner directed and starring Rishab has surpassed Yash's KGF Chapter 1 worldwide collection, and becomes the second-highest Kannada film. As per the report of the Hindustan Times, the portal took inputs from Sacnilk that claimed Kantara's worldwide collection. As per the report, the film has earned Rs 251 crores till Thursday. 

READ: Kantara: Rishab Shetty dethrones Yash's KGF Chapter 1, becomes 2nd highest Kannada film of all time

Kantara becomes the third movie from Sandalwood to touch the glorious Rs 250 crore mark. Shetty's film broke the records of the 2018 blockbuster KGF Chapter 1, which collected Rs 250 crores in its lifetime. At present, Kantara is placed below KGF Chapter 2, and Rishab's film might not surpass the mighty collections of KGF 2. For the unversed, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 went on to collect Rs 1,207 crores worldwide in its lifetime. 

The movie has surpassed two sizable productions starring Kannada superstars to rank among the top 3 highest-grossing Kannada movies ever. Furthermore, the movie is still doing well and may perhaps gain more popularity.     

