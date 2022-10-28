Kantara: Rishab Shetty dethrones Yash's KGF Chapter 1, becomes 2nd highest Kannada film of all time

Kantara

Rishab Shetty's latest Kannada blockbuster Kantara continues to make history. The latest actioner directed and starring Rishab has surpassed Yash's KGF Chapter 1 worldwide collection, and becomes the second-highest Kannada film. As per the report of the Hindustan Times, the portal took inputs from Sacnilk that claimed Kantara's worldwide collection. As per the report, the film has earned Rs 251 crores till Thursday.

Kantara becomes the third movie from Sandalwood to touch the glorious Rs 250 crore mark. Shetty's film broke the records of the 2018 blockbuster KGF Chapter 1, which collected Rs 250 crores in its lifetime. At present, Kantara is placed below KGF Chapter 2, and Rishab's film might not surpass the mighty collections of KGF 2. For the unversed, Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 went on to collect Rs 1,207 crores worldwide in its lifetime.

Regardless of the records, one must appreciate the fact that a film based on local stories, made with a budget of 15 crores, went on to break records, and became the most-discussed movie of recent times. Rishab Shetty's blockbuster Kantara has shattered a box office record that many people believed was out of reach just three weeks after its release. The movie has surpassed two sizable productions starring Kannada superstars to rank among the top 3 highest-grossing Kannada movies ever. Furthermore, the movie is still doing well and may perhaps gain more popularity.

After sharing her views about the film, Kangana Ranaut has now said that Kantara should be sent as India's entry for the Oscars. Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, October 21, the Panga actress wrote a note which read, "I feel #Kantara should be India's entry to Oscars next year, I know year is yet to end and there may be better films coming, but more than Oscar India needs representation globally...this land of mysteries and mystics one can't understand, one can only embrace it...India is like a mirace, if you try and make a sense of it, you will only get frustrated but if you surrender to the miracle you can also be one...Kantara is an experiential reality which world must experience @rishabshetty 77." Kantara is running successfully in theatres across the nation in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.