Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty starrer crosses Rs 200 crore mark in India

The Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara is breaking box office records with each passing day.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 06:45 AM IST

Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the Kannada blockbuster Kantara has become one of the most appreciated films in recent times as moviegoers and critics are praising the folklore-oriented actioner for its epic storytelling, brilliant cinematography, sensational music, and unforgettable climax.

The film continues to set benchmarks and has now crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in its domestic nett collections in India. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel took to his Twitter account on the night of Friday, October 28, and wrote, "#Kantara has crossed ₹ 200 cr nett at the domestic BO ( All Langs). This is a MONUMENTAL FEAT especially for a high on content film. It has also surpassed the total footfalls of #KGFChapter2 in Karnataka. Hindi Biz poised to cross ₹ 50 cr mark. BLOCKBUSTER".

READ | Kantara: Producer Karthik Gowda shares update on Rishab Shetty starrer's OTT release

Kantara is bankrolled by Hombale Films, the production house behind Prashanth Neel and Yash's blockbuster KGF franchise and Neel's upcoming actioner with Prabhas titled Salaar. The company decided to release Kantara in multiple languages after the film received a thunderous response in its original Kannada version, which hit the theatres on September 30.

The Hindi dubbed hit the theatres on October 14, the Tamil and Telugu versions were released on October 15, and the Malayalam version, which is being presented by Prithviraj Sukumaran under his banner Prithviraj Productions, was out on October 20. The film is doing exceptional business in all the other four languages.

Various celebrities have come out and supported Kantara, heaping praise on the film on their social media accounts and urging people to go and watch it on the big screen. These include Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kangana Ranaut, Vivek Agnihotri, Pooja Hegde, Allu Arjun, Urmila Matondkar, Prashanth Neel, and the superstar Rajinikanth among others.

