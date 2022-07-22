MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET 2022 to begin on August 2, Hall Ticket to release tomorrow at mahacet.org

File Photo

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 for various programs including LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd, and BEd- MEd three-year integrated course is scheduled to take place on August 2.

For the candidates who have registered for the exam, the Maharashtra State CET Cell is all set to release the MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket tomorrow - July 22, 2022. For the exams scheduled on August 3, the MHT CET Hall Ticket 2022 will be issued on July 24.

Once released, the candidates can download their MHT CET 2022 admit cards from the official website - www.mahacet.org. Notably, the MHT CET 2022 Exams will be held in an online mode via several locations in Maharashtra. After the exams, the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key is likely to be released in the fourth week of September 2022.

Speaking about the CET clashing with other exams, the Maharashtra State CET Cell said, "However, the CET CELL will not change the date. Candidates must make an intelligent choice between the Examinations they are appearing."

"The Dates shown are subject to change as per the availability of the IT infrastructure for conducting online examination mainly in the State of Maharashtra and the dates of other Examinations conducted by Universities and other National Agencies," the official notice said.