Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET 2022 to begin on August 2, Hall Ticket to release tomorrow at mahacet.org

Once released, the candidates can download their MHT CET 2022 admit cards from the official website - www.mahacet.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 22, 2022, 02:19 PM IST

MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET 2022 to begin on August 2, Hall Ticket to release tomorrow at mahacet.org
File Photo

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 for various programs including LLB-five years integrated course, BPEd, MEd, and BEd- MEd three-year integrated course is scheduled to take place on August 2. 

For the candidates who have registered for the exam, the Maharashtra State CET Cell is all set to release the MHT CET 2022 Hall Ticket tomorrow - July 22, 2022. For the exams scheduled on August 3, the MHT CET Hall Ticket 2022 will be issued on July 24. 

READ | CBSE Class 12th Exam 2023 DATE: CBSE Class 12 exam to be held from February 15 in pre-Covid single-exam format

Once released, the candidates can download their MHT CET 2022 admit cards from the official website - www.mahacet.org. Notably, the MHT CET 2022 Exams will be held in an online mode via several locations in Maharashtra. After the exams, the MHT CET 2022 Answer Key is likely to be released in the fourth week of September 2022.

Speaking about the CET clashing with other exams, the Maharashtra State CET Cell said, "However, the CET CELL will not change the date. Candidates must make an intelligent choice between the Examinations they are appearing."

READ | CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Results 2022 declared at cbseresults.nic.in, check how result has been calculated

"The Dates shown are subject to change as per the availability of the IT infrastructure for conducting online examination mainly in the State of Maharashtra and the dates of other Examinations conducted by Universities and other National Agencies," the official notice said. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CBSE Class 12 result declared: Noida, Delhi, Bhopal, Chandigarh - list of best performing cities
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.